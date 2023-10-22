iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.33 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

