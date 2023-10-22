iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 437,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,636,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

