iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

