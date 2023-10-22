iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,081,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 568,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,867. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

