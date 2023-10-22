iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $136,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $102.84. 3,301,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.