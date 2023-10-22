Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.27 and traded as low as $11.54. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 23,317 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.