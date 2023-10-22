Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Decreased by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640,387 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 1.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ITUB remained flat at $5.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,147,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573,032. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

