J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $159.96 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

