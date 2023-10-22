J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $159.96 and a one year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

