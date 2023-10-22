J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $159.96 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

