Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

