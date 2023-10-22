Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,909,678. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 707,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,785. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.27.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

