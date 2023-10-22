Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $32.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

