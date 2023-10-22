Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $10.83 million and $100,069.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,885.92 or 0.99966906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00642336 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $97,840.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.