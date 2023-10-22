Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,623. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

