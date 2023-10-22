JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,893,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,966 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 599,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBIN opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

