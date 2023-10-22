Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

