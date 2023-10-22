Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,826 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

