KeyCorp Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $73.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of ED opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

