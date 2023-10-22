Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 103.85%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $350,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

