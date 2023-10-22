Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.29 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,483,759 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

