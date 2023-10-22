Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonos by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,480 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.19 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Bank of America cut their target price on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,401 shares of company stock worth $723,980. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

