Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $73.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

