Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $437.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $410.07 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.32 and a 200 day moving average of $465.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

