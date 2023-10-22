Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,710 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $147.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.