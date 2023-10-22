Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 942 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.