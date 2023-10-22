KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Decreased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.44. 914,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,534. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

