Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

