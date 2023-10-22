Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 29,750 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 92.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $76,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 181.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,498 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

