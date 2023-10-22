Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.