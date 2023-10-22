Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 2,296 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

