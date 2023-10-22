Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 2,296 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

