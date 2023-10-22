Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,051,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

