Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GLW opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

