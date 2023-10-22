Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.1 %

BKR stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.