Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

