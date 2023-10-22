Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,848 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $3,043,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 28.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $265.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average is $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

