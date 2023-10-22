Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 28,400 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

