Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 890 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.80 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

