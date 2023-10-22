L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on December 1st

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 44.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $176.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

