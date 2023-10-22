Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of LKFN opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.16 per share, with a total value of $49,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,959.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,820 shares of company stock worth $415,266. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

