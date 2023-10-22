Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $11.04 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

