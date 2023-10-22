Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,975. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

