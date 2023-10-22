Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $13.35 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up about 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,049,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 220,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 63,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

SONY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

