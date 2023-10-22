Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $17.65 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.96. 2,729,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

