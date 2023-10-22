Lathrop Investment Management Corp Invests $6.51 Million in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group stock traded down $28.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,451.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,575. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,109.00 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,488.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,410.87.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

