Lathrop Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

GEHC stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.