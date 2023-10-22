Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

