Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.10.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

