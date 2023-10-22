Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.2 %

Lithium Americas stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.